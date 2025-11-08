As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught fire

ukenru
November 7, 05:00 PM • 35984 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 46201 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 50470 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 49843 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 44664 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 23198 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 59155 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 38035 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 40278 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 30933 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a young man who sang Russian songs in a police uniform
November 7, 10:21 PM • 10092 views
Russians destroyed a gas station near Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualties
November 7, 10:38 PM • 10992 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regions
November 7, 11:29 PM • 7970 views
Russia reported a massive drone attack on energy facilities: some settlements are without power
01:29 AM • 7230 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught fire
04:48 AM • 5194 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 50481 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM • 49851 views
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 49851 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
November 7, 01:59 PM • 44669 views
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 44669 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
November 7, 01:34 PM • 32646 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
November 7, 09:48 AM • 59170 views
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 59170 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Budapest
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
November 7, 05:09 PM • 20817 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
November 7, 05:00 PM • 36001 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
November 7, 11:01 AM • 27474 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
November 7, 09:56 AM • 36121 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
November 7, 08:03 AM • 47196 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
The Guardian

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5358 views

Russia attacked Odesa region with attack drones, which led to a fire at an energy infrastructure facility. The liquidation was complicated by repeated air raid alerts; there were no dead or injured.

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught fire

On the night of Saturday, November 8, Russia shelled Odesa region with attack UAVs. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), UNN reports.

Russia attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility.

- the post says.

It is noted that the work to eliminate the consequences was complicated by repeated air raid alerts.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured," the SES added.

On the night of November 8, Russia again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which led to emergency power outages in several regions. Rescuers and energy workers will restore supplies after the situation stabilizes.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regions08.11.25, 00:29 • 8044 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Odesa Oblast