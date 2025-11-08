As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught fire

On the night of Saturday, November 8, Russia shelled Odesa region with attack UAVs. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), UNN reports.

Russia attacked Odesa region with attack drones. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility. - the post says.

It is noted that the work to eliminate the consequences was complicated by repeated air raid alerts.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured," the SES added.

Recall

On the night of November 8, Russia again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which led to emergency power outages in several regions. Rescuers and energy workers will restore supplies after the situation stabilizes.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regions