As a result of the russian attack in Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and 16 were injured

Now in Kharkiv, as a result of the russian attack, it is known about 3 dead and 16 injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

As of now, it is known about three dead and 16 injured - stated Oleg Sinegubov.

In addition, the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA noted that among the wounded there is an emergency medical medic, as well as a damaged ambulance.

The enemy cynically, using the tactic of a double attack, hit a residential building twice, when medical personnel, rescuers and law enforcement officers were already working at the scene.

Previously, enemy forces used S-300 missiles in the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv. All attacks were aimed only at civilian infrastructure. Now the elimination of consequences continues.

recall

Earlier it was reported that as a result of Russian strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv, 2 people were killed and 13 people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. The children were hospitalized.

