In Kharkiv, the number of victims increased: 2 dead and 13 injured people, including 2 young children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of russian strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv, 2 people were killed and 13 people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. The children were hospitalized.
In Kharkiv, due to russian aggression, the number of victims has increased again. Now it is known about 1 more dead and 13 wounded. Among them is another 12-year-old hospitalized child. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
The number increased to 13 victims.
among them is another 12-year-old child, the boy was also hospitalized
Recall
Earlier it was reported that as a result of the invaders ' strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv, 1 person was killed and 12 people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. The child was hospitalized.
Add
According to information, at another site of the hit, it is known about one more person who died as a result of a missile strike by the russian federation.
As a result of enemy attacks in Kharkiv, 1 person was killed and 12 people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl31.05.24, 01:28 • 23621 view