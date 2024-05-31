In Kharkiv, the number of victims increased: 2 dead and 13 injured people, including 2 young children

In Kharkiv, due to russian aggression, the number of victims has increased again. Now it is known about 1 more dead and 13 wounded. Among them is another 12-year-old hospitalized child. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The number increased to 13 victims.

among them is another 12-year-old child, the boy was also hospitalized - - informed Oleg Sinegubov.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the invaders ' strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv, 1 person was killed and 12 people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. The child was hospitalized.

According to information, at another site of the hit, it is known about one more person who died as a result of a missile strike by the russian federation.

