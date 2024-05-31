As a result of enemy attacks in Kharkiv, 1 person was killed and 12 people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl

As a result of enemy strikes in Kharkiv, it is now known about 1 dead and 12 injured, including a 12-year-old child. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Previously, 12 victims did not arrive at the places of arrival - stated Igor Terekhov.

According to the director of the regional emergency medical care center Viktor Zabashta, a 12-year-old girl is among the wounded in Kharkiv. Now she was hospitalized.

In addition, The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov reports that at least one person was killed in the city as a result of russian missile strikes.

In Kharkiv, russians fired several times at an apartment building, resulting in destruction and a fire.

