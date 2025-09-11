As a result of Russian attacks in Kupyansk district, 10 people were injured, including police officers and medics - prosecutor's office

As a result of Russian shelling and strikes on the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, ten people were injured, including five police officers and two medical workers. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 11, around 9:20 AM, in the village of Osynove, an enemy FPV drone hit a police service vehicle. Five law enforcement officers sustained injuries. At 9:30 AM, the occupiers opened artillery fire on the village of Kivsharivka. As a result of the shelling, an emergency medical vehicle was damaged, and two medics were injured.

Later, around 10:30 AM, the village of Hrushivka was subjected to an air strike. Two women, aged 54 and 83, and a 50-year-old man were injured there. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

Pre-trial investigations into war crimes have been opened under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

