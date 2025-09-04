Russian drone attacked road repair workers in Kharkiv region, there are casualties

The Russian army attacked the village of Khotimlya in Kharkiv Oblast with a drone. Road repair service workers came under attack. Three people are known to have died and two were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Around 9:30 PM, the enemy attacked the village of Khotimlya, Stary Saltiv community, with a UAV. As a result of the enemy drone's "arrival," two 40-year-old men died. Also, 32-year-old and 47-year-old men were injured. The injured were hospitalized. They are being provided with all necessary assistance. - Syniehubov reported.

According to preliminary information, Syniehubov noted, road repair service workers came under attack.

Also, a 25-year-old civilian woman died. - added the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

