Russian drone attacked road repair workers in Kharkiv region, there are casualties

Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
02:39 PM • 17140 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 18972 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 23340 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 27738 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 25553 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21424 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 45064 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40956 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43760 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 287975 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 281658 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 279496 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 272065 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 35538 views
Publications
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge06:50 PM • 3360 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 29649 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 23953 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 45062 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 42446 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 12877 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 29649 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 14061 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 19733 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 21735 views
Russian drone attacked road repair workers in Kharkiv region, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

A Russian drone attacked the village of Khotimlya in the Kharkiv region, hitting road repair workers. Three people were killed, including a 25-year-old woman, and two more men were hospitalized with injuries.

Russian drone attacked road repair workers in Kharkiv region, there are casualties

The Russian army attacked the village of Khotimlya in Kharkiv Oblast with a drone. Road repair service workers came under attack. Three people are known to have died and two were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Around 9:30 PM, the enemy attacked the village of Khotimlya, Stary Saltiv community, with a UAV. As a result of the enemy drone's "arrival," two 40-year-old men died. Also, 32-year-old and 47-year-old men were injured. The injured were hospitalized. They are being provided with all necessary assistance.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to preliminary information, Syniehubov noted, road repair service workers came under attack.

Also, a 25-year-old civilian woman died.

- added the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Ukraine is creating an echeloned system to counter enemy "Shaheds" and "Geraniums" - Syrskyi04.09.25, 20:25 • 3214 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast