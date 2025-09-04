$41.370.01
Ukraine is creating an echeloned system to counter enemy "Shaheds" and "Geraniums" - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the creation of an echeloned system to counter enemy "Shaheds" and "Geraniums". The priority is the formation of crews, training of operators, and provision of effective means of destruction.

Ukraine is creating an echeloned system to counter enemy "Shaheds" and "Geraniums" - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that an echeloned system to counter enemy "Shaheds" and "Geraniums" is being created in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syrskyi, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are working to build up capabilities in countering Shahed-type attack drones.

I held a comprehensive meeting dedicated to the development of this segment of air defense. We are creating an echeloned system to counter enemy "Shaheds" and "Geraniums". Our common task is to form more such crews, train more fighter operators, and provide them with more effective means of destruction and radars.

- reported the Commander-in-Chief.

Additionally

During the meeting, Syrskyi heard reports on the effectiveness of tasks performed by UAV interceptor units; the status and prospects of providing units with various types of drones; the procedure for further actions to increase the effectiveness of combating enemy attack and reconnaissance UAVs; existing problematic issues and proposals for their resolution.

The air defense direction is a priority for the state, for the Armed Forces, and for me personally as Commander-in-Chief. After all, the security of the Ukrainian rear depends on the effectiveness of our "anti-Shahed" system and the reliability of missile defense. Therefore, we continue to select personnel for manning UAV interceptor crews, forming new штатні units.

- added Syrskyi.

Following the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief set tasks to eliminate shortcomings and strengthen work in the direction of interceptor drones.

Antonina Tumanova

