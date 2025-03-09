As a result of another attack by the enemy in Kharkiv region, civilians were killed in the territory of the Zolochiv community
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community, two civilians - a man and a woman - were killed as a result of a Russian drone attack. Another man was seriously injured and was hospitalized.
The village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region was struck by a Russian drone. Reports indicate casualties and injuries among civilians. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Synegubov, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The enemy struck the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv community. Two civilians were killed - a woman and a man. Another man sustained serious injuries and is undergoing hospitalization.
Recall
As a result of the evening shelling of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, 7 civilians were injured. 7 multi-storey buildings were damaged, reported the head of the RMA, Vadim Filashkin.
Russians shelled Sumy region 77 times in a day: houses damaged, agricultural buildings destroyed08.03.25, 06:25 • 81317 views