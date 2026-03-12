Arsenal saved themselves at the end: Bayer and the Londoners drew in the Champions League round of 16

London's "Arsenal" drew with Germany's "Bayer" in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The match at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen ended with a score of 1:1, UNN reports.

Details

The first half of the match passed without goals. The hosts opened the scoring immediately after the break — in the 46th minute, Robert Andrich scored, putting "Bayer" ahead.

The Londoners were unable to respond with an effective attack for a long time, but in the end of the match they managed to save themselves. In the 89th minute, the referee awarded a penalty against the German club, which Kai Havertz converted — 1:1.

According to the match statistics, the teams played quite evenly. "Bayer" made 8 shots on goal against 7 for "Arsenal", with both teams hitting the target three times. The Londoners had an advantage in ball possession — 57% against 43%, and also made more passes — 510 against 438.

The return match between the teams will take place on March 17 in London, where the participant of the tournament's quarter-finals will be determined.

