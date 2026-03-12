$43.860.0351.040.33
07:47 PM • 7670 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 18193 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 26017 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 22241 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 27532 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 30920 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 36856 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34398 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44869 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121119 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Arsenal saved themselves at the end: Bayer and the Londoners drew in the Champions League round of 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Bayer and Arsenal drew 1-1 in Leverkusen thanks to goals from Andrich and Havertz from the penalty spot. The fate of the quarter-final ticket will be decided on March 17 in London.

Arsenal saved themselves at the end: Bayer and the Londoners drew in the Champions League round of 16

London's "Arsenal" drew with Germany's "Bayer" in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The match at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen ended with a score of 1:1, UNN reports.

Details

The first half of the match passed without goals. The hosts opened the scoring immediately after the break — in the 46th minute, Robert Andrich scored, putting "Bayer" ahead.

The Londoners were unable to respond with an effective attack for a long time, but in the end of the match they managed to save themselves. In the 89th minute, the referee awarded a penalty against the German club, which Kai Havertz converted — 1:1.

According to the match statistics, the teams played quite evenly. "Bayer" made 8 shots on goal against 7 for "Arsenal", with both teams hitting the target three times. The Londoners had an advantage in ball possession — 57% against 43%, and also made more passes — 510 against 438.

The return match between the teams will take place on March 17 in London, where the participant of the tournament's quarter-finals will be determined.

Will there be a quarter-final? Norwegian "Bodø/Glimt" continues its sensational run in the Champions League12.03.26, 02:40 • 282 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
UEFA
London