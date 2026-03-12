Will there be a quarter-final? Norwegian "Bodø/Glimt" continues its sensational run in the Champions League

On March 11, a UEFA Champions League round of 16 match took place between Norwegian Bodø/Glimt and Lisbon's Sporting. The meeting was held at the Aspmyra Stadium. The match ended with a crushing 3-0 victory for the hosts, reports UNN.

Details

So, after "Bodø/Glimt" managed to quite easily defeat Milan's "Inter" in the play-off stage, thereby creating a loud sensation of the previous stage of the tournament, the game against "Sporting" no longer seemed so difficult for the Norwegians.

As a result, from the first minutes of the match, the hosts began to actively press the opponent's goal, and two goals were scored before the break. First, Sondre Brunstad Fet successfully converted an 11-meter penalty kick, and then in injury time of the first half, Ole Didrik Blomberg doubled his team's lead.

After the break, "Sporting" tried to come back and immediately went on the attack. However, the Portuguese did not manage to control the game for long — the Norwegian club's defensive midfielders confidently covered the space and quickly returned the ball under the hosts' control. As a result, "Bodø/Glimt" further strengthened their advantage: in the 71st minute, Kasper Høgh set the final score of the match — 3:0.

According to the match statistics, "Bodø/Glimt" made 10 shots on goal, 5 of which were on target. "Sporting" had 11 shots and 3 on target. Ball possession was almost equal: 49% for the Norwegians against 51% for the Portuguese. The teams made 488 and 483 passes respectively with an accuracy of 90% and 91%. Also, "Bodø/Glimt" committed more fouls (14 fouls against 8), while two home players and one away player received yellow cards.

The return match between the teams will take place on March 18 in Lisbon, where "Sporting" will try to overcome a three-goal deficit. The winner of the confrontation over two matches will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Goal in the 90+6th minute: "Barcelona" saved from defeat in the game with "Newcastle"