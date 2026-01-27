Army beds at double the price and 18 million hryvnias in damages to the state: former heads of Odesa KEU served with suspicion notices

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Two former heads of the Odesa Housing and Maintenance Department of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been notified of suspicion of causing 18 million hryvnias in damages to the state. According to the investigation, during the procurement of army beds, their cost was almost twice the market price. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern Region, two former heads of the Odesa Housing and Maintenance Department of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were exposed. - the post states.

The investigation established that the officials negligently performed their official duties during public procurement. This involved the purchase of army beds at prices almost twice the market value. The officials failed to ensure proper control over the use of budget funds and did not designate a responsible person for price monitoring.

This refers to two separate episodes during different periods of the Housing and Maintenance Department's leadership: November 2022 - August 2023 and August 2023 - December 2024. As a result of contracts concluded with one of the companies, the state suffered damages totaling UAH 18 million. Both former officials were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In January 2026, they were detained in accordance with Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. - the post emphasizes.

The court chose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for them, with the alternative of bail: UAH 17,638,400 and UAH 998,400.

