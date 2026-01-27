Army beds at double the price and 18 million hryvnias in damages to the state: former heads of Odesa KEU served with suspicion notices

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
12:15 PM • 1140 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 8368 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14474 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 13282 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 16034 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 31522 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 80247 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 46339 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48920 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40700 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
97%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 13913 views
Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyedPhotoJanuary 27, 03:26 AM • 9230 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 24177 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled07:41 AM • 5468 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 11055 views
Publications
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 5520 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 8396 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14494 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 41313 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 80271 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Elina Svitolina
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 2074 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 22747 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 22260 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 22768 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 25563 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Financial Times

Army beds at double the price and 18 million hryvnias in damages to the state: former heads of Odesa KEU served with suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Two former heads of the Odesa Housing and Maintenance Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been served with suspicion notices for causing 18 million hryvnias in damages to the state due to inflated prices for army beds. The court chose pre-trial detention with an alternative of bail as a preventive measure for them.

Army beds at double the price and 18 million hryvnias in damages to the state: former heads of Odesa KEU served with suspicion notices
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Two former heads of the Odesa Housing and Maintenance Department of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been notified of suspicion of causing 18 million hryvnias in damages to the state. According to the investigation, during the procurement of army beds, their cost was almost twice the market price. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern Region, two former heads of the Odesa Housing and Maintenance Department of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were exposed.

- the post states.

The investigation established that the officials negligently performed their official duties during public procurement. This involved the purchase of army beds at prices almost twice the market value. The officials failed to ensure proper control over the use of budget funds and did not designate a responsible person for price monitoring.

This refers to two separate episodes during different periods of the Housing and Maintenance Department's leadership: November 2022 - August 2023 and August 2023 - December 2024. As a result of contracts concluded with one of the companies, the state suffered damages totaling UAH 18 million. Both former officials were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In January 2026, they were detained in accordance with Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

- the post emphasizes.

The court chose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for them, with the alternative of bail: UAH 17,638,400 and UAH 998,400.

Recall

Two police officers in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion of torture and inflicting grievous bodily harm. The man, who was beaten on suspicion of theft, experienced clinical death during surgery.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa