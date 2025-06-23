ARMA rejected one of the participants in the competition for the management of the Gulliver shopping mall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency rejected the first participant in the competition for the management of the "Gulliver" shopping mall in the center of Kyiv. As stated by the agency, the reason was the non-compliance of the tender documentation with the established requirements, UNN writes.

Details

ARMA reported that they had completed a detailed review of the tender documentation of one of the competition participants.

According to the results of the review, "BC MILLENNIUM" LLC was rejected due to the non-compliance of the tender documentation with the established requirements. Significant violations were found during the analysis of the submitted documents, which make it impossible for this participant to manage the seized asset. Previously, the candidacy of this participant was also rejected during the previous competition - the message says.

The agency emphasized that all participants in the competition undergo a thorough check for compliance with the criteria of integrity and professional competence. Currently, the documentation of "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" PE and "Alakor City" LLC is being checked.

ARMA will not allow companies involved in corrupt schemes, the owner of the seized asset, or those connected with the Russian Federation to manage - emphasized the agency.

Recall

Last week, the second competition for the selection of a manager for the "Gulliver" shopping mall ended. Three companies took part in it, among them - "Alakor City" LLC, which also participated in the previous competition.

It should be noted that at that time, a number of media outlets reported on the connections of this company with Russians and the entourage of ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

UNN journalists conducted their own investigation, which confirmed these assumptions. The owner of "Alakor City" is businessman Dmytro Adamovsky - the son of the scandalous businessman Andriy Adamovsky. Although Adamovsky Jr. now positions himself as an honest citizen of Canada, according to our information, he still has Russian citizenship. He probably received a passport of the aggressor country back in 2005.

In addition, as it turned out, "Alakor City" LLC has significant financial problems. As it became known from the data of the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the State Tax Service of Ukraine requires the company to pay more than 66 million hryvnias to the budget.

Ultimately, ARMA rejected all candidates who claimed to manage the mentioned asset, including "Alakor City".