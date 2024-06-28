ARMA awaits court ruling to start managing Gulliver shopping center
The National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is awaiting a full court decision to begin the statutory asset management of the seized Gulliver shopping center.
The National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is currently awaiting the full text of the court ruling on the Gulliver shopping center to begin the asset management measures provided for by law. This was stated by the head of the ARMA Olena Duma, reports UNN.
Regarding the transfer of the Gulliver shopping center (...) to ARMA's management, ARMA acts exclusively within the framework of the laws of Ukraine and is guided in its activities by the provisions of the special law on the National Agency, according to which (Article 19) it accepts an asset into management on the basis of a court decision, a copy of which is sent to ARMA. Therefore, we are waiting for the full text of the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal
According to her, the actions of the National Agency's authorized persons regarding asset management are provided for by the exclusive list specified in the same special. She also spoke about ARMA's procedures:
- accept the seized asset under the transfer and acceptance certificates from the prosecutor in accordance with the relevant court order;
- to ensure the review of the asset, which results in the preparation of the Report and publication of the announcement;
- to select a legal entity that will carry out the valuation of seized assets. The one offering the most favorable terms and shortest timeframe for the evaluation shall be selected;
- The last step is to hold a transparent tender under new transparent, competitive procedures to select the manager of the seized asset.
The tender is open to all interested Ukrainian companies with experience in managing such assets. Regarding foreign management companies, I would like to note that ARMA has taken all measures to ensure that foreign companies have no obstacles to invest in the Ukrainian economy during the war
In early June , the court granted the Prosecutor General's Office's motion to transfer the property (Gulliver shopping center) to the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA)