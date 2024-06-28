Plant of Medvedchuk and Kozak's relatives worth $5 million transferred to ARMA management

The State Bureau of Investigation has handed over to the National Asset Recovery Agency (ARMA) the company of the closest relatives of ex-MPs Serhiy Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, suspected of treason, worth $5 million, the press service of the bureau reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

A brick production plant in Lviv region worth more than $5 million, whose ultimate owners are Medvedchuk and Kozak's brothers, will be taken over by the state.

According to the ARMA, the company had been evading taxes for years, while its profits were used to finance Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Other property of the company will also be transferred to state ownership: four off-road vehicles, two excavators, a tractor, forklifts, land plots with a total area of more than 10 hectares, and non-residential premises with an area of more than 31 thousand square meters.

Addendum

On June 10, law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to the brothers of former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

Recall

In June last year, the SBI already handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine the seized vehicle fleet of the company worth more than USD 1 million

In addition, the property of the Medvedchuk and Kozak brothers was seized, which the defendants managed to transfer to their closest relatives or straw men.

In particular, in April 2022, Taras Kozak's brother, after learning that the SBI was conducting an investigation, entered into 30 sale and purchase agreements and four donation agreements for property worth $3.5 million. He re-registered 4 apartments in Kyiv, an apartment in Lviv, a house in Sambir district, and two land plots of almost 0.5 hectares to his mother.

Kozak's brother's common-law wife became the owner of two apartments, two parking lots and a non-residential building in Lviv. Another three houses in Lviv and three land plots were transferred to the ownership of close associates.

The procedure for transferring the property to ARMA is underway.