Plant of Medvedchuk and Kozak's relatives worth $5 million transferred to ARMA management

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 51495 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 58114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 81142 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 167199 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213735 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132190 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361713 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180117 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148765 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197508 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 51495 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 46100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 58114 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 61689 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 81142 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 48 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3792 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11595 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33073 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35023 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Plant of Medvedchuk and Kozak's relatives worth $5 million transferred to ARMA management

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25088 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has handed over to the National Asset Recovery Agency (ARMA) a brick production plant worth more than $5 million that belonged to relatives of former MPs Serhiy Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

Plant of Medvedchuk and Kozak's relatives worth $5 million transferred to ARMA management

The State Bureau of Investigation has handed over to the National Asset Recovery Agency (ARMA) the company of the closest relatives of ex-MPs Serhiy Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, suspected of treason, worth $5 million, the press service of the bureau reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

A brick production plant in Lviv region worth more than $5 million, whose ultimate owners are Medvedchuk and Kozak's brothers, will be taken over by the state.

According to the ARMA, the company had been evading taxes for years, while its profits were used to finance Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Other property of the company will also be transferred to state ownership: four off-road vehicles, two excavators, a tractor, forklifts, land plots with a total area of more than 10 hectares, and non-residential premises with an area of more than 31 thousand square meters.

Addendum

On June 10, law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to the brothers of former MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

Recall

In June last year, the SBI already handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine the seized vehicle fleet of the company worth more than USD 1 million

In addition, the property of the Medvedchuk and Kozak brothers was seized, which the defendants managed to transfer to their closest relatives or straw men.

In particular, in April 2022, Taras Kozak's brother, after learning that the SBI was conducting an investigation, entered into 30 sale and purchase agreements and four donation agreements for property worth $3.5 million. He re-registered 4 apartments in Kyiv, an apartment in Lviv, a house in Sambir district, and two land plots of almost 0.5 hectares to his mother.

Kozak's brother's common-law wife became the owner of two apartments, two parking lots and a non-residential building in Lviv. Another three houses in Lviv and three land plots were transferred to the ownership of close associates.

The procedure for transferring the property to ARMA is underway. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40