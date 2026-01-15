Argentina faces power supply issues and blackouts due to anomalous heatwave

On Thursday, Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, faced massive power outages caused by extreme heat. Major energy distributors, Edenor SA and Edesur SA, are working to restore power. According to the Secretariat of Energy, at the peak of the accident, about 1 million consumers were left without electricity. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A failure in Edenor's networks was recorded at lunchtime, instantly leaving 800,000 customers without electricity. As of a few hours later, the number of disconnected subscribers was reduced to 210,000. The northern districts of the city were most affected: Palermo, Belgrano, Saavedra, Mataderos, and Villa del Parque, as well as the suburbs of Vicente López and Olivos.

Due to the lack of voltage, the local newspaper La Nacion reported significant delays and disruptions in the operation of several subway lines.

Causes and infrastructure status

Energy companies attribute the situation to critical network load due to the massive use of air conditioners. Earlier, Edenor urged residents to limit energy consumption, warning of risks during peak summer temperatures.

The problem of outages in the capital region remains relevant, as Buenos Aires' energy infrastructure cannot keep up with growing demand during periods of abnormal heat.

