About 300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after Russian attacks - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

After a massive Russian attack, more than 300 Kyiv high-rise buildings remain without heating. Utility workers are restoring networks around the clock, and energy workers are working to stabilize energy supply.

About 300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after Russian attacks - Klychko

In Kyiv, more than 300 high-rise buildings remain without heating, and utility workers are working around the clock to restore damaged networks and provide heat through mobile boiler houses. This was reported by the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

As of today, about 300 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. (Of the 6,000 that had no heat supply after the massive attack on the capital on January 9). Utility workers continue to repair critical infrastructure damaged by the enemy around the clock.

- the message says.

Klitschko noted that the situation with energy supply, on which the provision of utility services depends, remains very difficult. Currently, Kyiv lives according to emergency power outage schedules. Hourly schedules are not in effect. Energy workers are also working 24/7, overcoming the consequences of the emergency. 

Let me remind you that the city has supplied critical infrastructure facilities with powerful generators and mobile boiler houses. Heating points of some large high-rise buildings, where there has been no heat and light for the sixth day, are also connected to generators. More than 1,200 heating points are operating in the capital.

- Klitschko added.

Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place15.01.26, 13:34 • 3188 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv