Arctic air will bring frosts and snow to Ukraine for New Year - Hydrometeorological Center

Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 25230 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 30254 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 19492 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 21080 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 20432 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 20596 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 23467 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20334 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17941 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16248 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peace December 31, 07:52 PM • 11291 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to five December 31, 09:59 PM • 6270 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in Odesa December 31, 10:21 PM • 6618 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructure December 31, 11:07 PM • 7456 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announced 11:33 PM • 21525 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 25230 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? December 31, 04:46 PM • 25722 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen December 30, 11:23 AM • 70367 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex December 30, 10:14 AM • 70298 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last December 30, 09:46 AM • 63849 views
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026 12:07 AM • 3134 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it 12:00 AM • 4038 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? December 31, 04:46 PM • 25723 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together December 31, 03:46 PM • 13699 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT December 31, 12:49 PM • 20904 views
The New York Times

Arctic air will bring frosts and snow to Ukraine for New Year - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On January 1, cloudy weather with clearings, frosts, and light snow are expected in Ukraine in the west, east, and northeast. In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness without precipitation is forecast, with air temperatures of -10°...-8°.

Arctic air will bring frosts and snow to Ukraine for New Year - Hydrometeorological Center

On Thursday, January 1, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, on the first day of the New Year, we expect real winter weather, which will be caused by arctic air that continues to arrive from the north. So it will be frosty, and in addition, in the west and in the east and northeast of Ukraine, light snow will fall.

Ice will form on the roads in places. The wind will be mostly westerly, in the west of the country - southwesterly, 5-10 m/s, in the afternoon in the Carpathians in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. As for the temperature, during the day it will be within 6-11° below zero; in the south of the country and in most western regions during the daytime 1-6° below zero

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, variable cloudiness is expected, no precipitation is foreseen. The air temperature is -10°...-8°.

Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury31.12.25, 12:05 • 17942 views

Weather and environment
New Year
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
