Arctic air will bring frosts and snow to Ukraine for New Year - Hydrometeorological Center

On Thursday, January 1, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, on the first day of the New Year, we expect real winter weather, which will be caused by arctic air that continues to arrive from the north. So it will be frosty, and in addition, in the west and in the east and northeast of Ukraine, light snow will fall.

Ice will form on the roads in places. The wind will be mostly westerly, in the west of the country - southwesterly, 5-10 m/s, in the afternoon in the Carpathians in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. As for the temperature, during the day it will be within 6-11° below zero; in the south of the country and in most western regions during the daytime 1-6° below zero - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, variable cloudiness is expected, no precipitation is foreseen. The air temperature is -10°...-8°.

