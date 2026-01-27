$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 6500 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 9020 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 16608 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 14778 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 29533 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 20130 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 16037 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 27985 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26776 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Publications
Exclusives
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
The Diplomat

Approximately 300 people were on board: rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the Chop-Barvinkove train

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Russian troops attacked the passenger train "Chop-Barvinkove" with three Shahed UAVs, as a result of which one carriage caught fire and another was partially damaged. There were 291 passengers on board, two of whom were injured and hospitalized.

Approximately 300 people were on board: rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the Chop-Barvinkove train

As a result of the Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train, which had 291 passengers on board, one carriage caught fire and another was partially damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, which also showed the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Today, Russian troops struck a passenger train on the "Chop-Barvinkove" route near one of the stations of the Barvinkove community in the Izium district. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out: one carriage was burning and another was partially damaged, the report says.

According to rescuers, State Emergency Service units and a fire train are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Recall

Russia attacked a passenger train in Kharkiv region "Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop" with drones.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. The hits were in front of the locomotive and in a passenger car, which caused a fire.

There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. At this moment, there are two injured - they were led out by the train crew and then handed over to an ambulance. Both were hospitalized in medical facilities.  

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Lviv