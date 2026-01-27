Approximately 300 people were on board: rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the Chop-Barvinkove train

As a result of the Russian attack on the "Chop-Barvinkove" train, which had 291 passengers on board, one carriage caught fire and another was partially damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, which also showed the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Today, Russian troops struck a passenger train on the "Chop-Barvinkove" route near one of the stations of the Barvinkove community in the Izium district. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out: one carriage was burning and another was partially damaged, the report says.

According to rescuers, State Emergency Service units and a fire train are involved in extinguishing the fire.

