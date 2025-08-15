$41.450.06
12:08 PM • 35006 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 35086 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 55547 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 37566 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 62321 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 35279 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 69905 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100954 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58328 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 207947 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Publications
Exclusives
Appropriated UAH 78.8 million allocated for the rehabilitation of children and military personnel: the director of a state sanatorium in Kharkiv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2350 views

In Kharkiv region, the director of a sanatorium is suspected of appropriating UAH 78.8 million allocated for the rehabilitation of children and military personnel. He concluded fictitious contracts and did not provide full rehabilitation services.

Appropriated UAH 78.8 million allocated for the rehabilitation of children and military personnel: the director of a state sanatorium in Kharkiv region was served with a notice of suspicion

In Kharkiv region, the director of one of the state sanatoriums of PJSC Ukrprofzdorovnytsia is suspected of misappropriating UAH 78.8 million allocated for the rehabilitation of children and military personnel, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to prosecutors, in February 2023, an agreement "On medical care for the population under the medical guarantee program" was concluded between the sanatorium and the National Health Service of Ukraine, in particular, under package No. 53 "Rehabilitation assistance for adults and children in inpatient settings" with a total value of UAH 122.3 million.

As the investigation established, in order to sign this agreement, the director of the sanatorium declared unreliable information about compliance with all NHSU requirements for providing rehabilitation assistance.

In fact, in violation of industry standards for providing rehabilitation assistance, in the absence of material and technical resources and medical personnel, the sanatorium could not provide the volume of services under the Medical Guarantees Program. In addition, the institution ignored most of the Ministry of Health's orders, lacked approved clinical protocols, and had no developed provisions on departments, job descriptions for medical personnel, etc.

- the report says.

In order to legitimize his actions, the director employed physical and rehabilitation doctors mostly "on paper," concluding fictitious contracts with subcontractors for laboratory testing and instrumental diagnostics services. All this made it impossible for patients to receive full rehabilitation assistance and undermined citizens' trust in the healthcare system as a whole, prosecutors added.

It was found that a significant part of the military personnel were deprived of the opportunity to receive quality free rehabilitation. In the best case, those who needed cardio-respiratory, musculoskeletal, neurological, post-traumatic rehabilitation were treated with electrophoresis, mud, and mineral waters, which had nothing to do with evidence-based rehabilitation.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, these violations are confirmed by the conclusion of the North-Eastern Office of the State Audit Service and the conclusion of a forensic commission economic examination. The total amount of material damage to the state reaches UAH 78.8 million.

As a result of the conducted searches, documentation was seized, including contracts for 2024-2025 concluded with the NHSU with similar violations of contract terms.

Today, prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General informed the director of the sanatorium about the suspicion of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the report says.

Instead of palliative care for the seriously ill - luxury cars: a criminal scheme involving Kyiv City State Administration officials has been exposed21.03.25, 12:38 • 26123 views

Antonina Tumanova

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Child
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine