Appropriated UAH 10 million: military official served with notice of suspicion

01:56 PM • 100 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 1454 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 2322 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 5092 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 4416 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 7714 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 3826 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 8774 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10518 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 12693 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
Popular news
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 11027 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 26093 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 16390 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 12341 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 10189 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:53 PM • 5084 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 10318 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 26225 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 44137 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 58259 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 21388 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 56159 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 49088 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 53874 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 55282 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Signal

Appropriated UAH 10 million: military official served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The head of the accounting group of a combat brigade in the Zaporizhzhia direction has been served with a notice of suspicion of fraud. He appropriated UAH 9.72 million by changing the details of servicemen's salary cards to his own accounts.

A military official from one of the combat brigades in the Zaporizhzhia direction has been charged with fraud in connection with the embezzlement of UAH 10 million, which was intended for the financial support of the Armed Forces soldiers. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, a notice of suspicion was served on the head of the settlement group of the financial and economic service of one of the combat brigades in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, the official gained access to the military unit's electronic account at the bank and, while forming payment statements, changed the details of servicemen's salary cards to his own accounts. He also indicated in the documents the data of persons already discharged from service.

To implement the scheme, he opened 14 accounts in different banks. From May 2023 to April 2025, he illegally seized state budget funds totaling UAH 9.72 million.

He legalized the funds through financial transactions: withdrawing cash, transferring between cards, paying for goods and services, repaying loans, and spending part on gambling.

He is charged under Part 5 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 209, and Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecutor, the court chose a preventive measure - detention with an alternative bail of UAH 12.5 million.

Seized property bypassing the law: proceedings initiated against a former prosecutor of one of Ukraine's regions14.01.26, 14:59 • 1446 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Bank card
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine