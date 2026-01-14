Appropriated UAH 10 million: military official served with notice of suspicion

A military official from one of the combat brigades in the Zaporizhzhia direction has been charged with fraud in connection with the embezzlement of UAH 10 million, which was intended for the financial support of the Armed Forces soldiers. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, a notice of suspicion was served on the head of the settlement group of the financial and economic service of one of the combat brigades in the Zaporizhzhia direction. - the report says.

According to the investigation, the official gained access to the military unit's electronic account at the bank and, while forming payment statements, changed the details of servicemen's salary cards to his own accounts. He also indicated in the documents the data of persons already discharged from service.

To implement the scheme, he opened 14 accounts in different banks. From May 2023 to April 2025, he illegally seized state budget funds totaling UAH 9.72 million.

He legalized the funds through financial transactions: withdrawing cash, transferring between cards, paying for goods and services, repaying loans, and spending part on gambling.

He is charged under Part 5 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 209, and Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the prosecutor, the court chose a preventive measure - detention with an alternative bail of UAH 12.5 million.

