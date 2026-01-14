Seized property bypassing the law: proceedings initiated against a former prosecutor of one of Ukraine's regions

$43.180.08
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 1422 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 4200 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 2070 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 5898 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8930 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 11694 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 12278 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
January 14, 06:55 AM • 14040 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 42098 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
G7 leaders in Davos will try to convince Trump to support security guarantees for Ukraine - FTJanuary 14, 03:01 AM • 5906 views
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 8116 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 22422 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 14352 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 10259 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 826 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 5850 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 23004 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 42108 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 56655 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 20636 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 55484 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 48487 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 53316 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 54740 views
Seized property bypassing the law: proceedings initiated against a former prosecutor of one of Ukraine's regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The General Inspectorate of the Prosecutor General's Office is investigating a case regarding the possible seizure of property and the entry of false information by a former regional prosecutor. This concerns the circumstances of the registration of a disability pension and its amount.

Seized property bypassing the law: proceedings initiated against a former prosecutor of one of Ukraine's regions

The General Inspectorate of the Prosecutor General's Office has registered criminal proceedings based on facts of possible property seizure through fraud and the entry of knowingly false information into official documents (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspect is one of the former regional heads of prosecutor's offices, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The pre-trial investigation was initiated to verify the circumstances of the former prosecutor's disability pension registration in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office" of 1991 (No. 1789-XII), as well as to determine its amount in court 

- the statement reads.

The criminal proceedings were registered on January 12, 2026. As noted by the PGO, compliance with legislative requirements during the submission of documents, decision-making, and implementation of judicial acts that served as the basis for pension provision will be checked.

At the same time, we emphasize that the person being investigated is not a current prosecutor and does not hold any position in the prosecutor's offices. Pension payments are made to him by pension authorities in accordance with legislation and in execution of court decisions

 - stated the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This refers to Yulia Tymoshenko: she is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

Yevhen Ustimenko

