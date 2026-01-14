Seized property bypassing the law: proceedings initiated against a former prosecutor of one of Ukraine's regions

The General Inspectorate of the Prosecutor General's Office has registered criminal proceedings based on facts of possible property seizure through fraud and the entry of knowingly false information into official documents (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspect is one of the former regional heads of prosecutor's offices, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The pre-trial investigation was initiated to verify the circumstances of the former prosecutor's disability pension registration in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office" of 1991 (No. 1789-XII), as well as to determine its amount in court - the statement reads.

The criminal proceedings were registered on January 12, 2026. As noted by the PGO, compliance with legislative requirements during the submission of documents, decision-making, and implementation of judicial acts that served as the basis for pension provision will be checked.

At the same time, we emphasize that the person being investigated is not a current prosecutor and does not hold any position in the prosecutor's offices. Pension payments are made to him by pension authorities in accordance with legislation and in execution of court decisions - stated the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This refers to Yulia Tymoshenko: she is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.