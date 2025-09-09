$41.250.03
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 16178 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 11681 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 39947 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 69033 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 58812 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM • 35798 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30006 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28924 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40883 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
The Washington Post

Apple shares began to fall after the presentation of the new iPhone 17 and other gadgets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Apple shares fell 1.3% after the presentation of the iPhone 17 and other products. Wall Street investors are disappointed as the updates did not meet expectations.

Apple shares began to fall after the presentation of the new iPhone 17 and other gadgets

Shares of tech giant Apple fell after the company unveiled its new iPhone 17 models and other products. Shares fell 1.3% in recent trading, UNN reports with reference to The Economist Times.

Details

Apple shares are currently trading on NASDAQ at around $237.31 per share, with a slight decrease of approximately 0.24% today, as Wall Street investors appeared to be disappointed by the widely publicized iPhone 17 presentation.

Shares traded between $235.55 and $238.78 during the session, with volume reaching 28 million shares. This is significantly below the daily average of 54 million.

Despite new Apple Watch and AirPods updates, Wall Street found nothing in the event to justify new buying momentum.

Apple built expectations with an event it called "Scary Fast," but the reality didn't live up to the hype. For shareholders who had seen the stock rise more than 35% from its 52-week low of $169.21, the bar for excitement was already set high.

Addition

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, which is available in five colors and features the new A19 latest-generation processor.

In addition, Apple introduced new AirPods Pro 3 headphones, which feature a new "acoustic architecture" and simultaneous translation, meaning the headphones will be able to recognize human speech in real time. The headphones will go on sale on September 19 and will be available for $250.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyTechnologies
