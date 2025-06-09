$41.400.07
Apple has carried out a major redesign of iOS: song translation and live translation will appear

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Apple introduced iOS 26 with an updated Liquid Glass design language and program improvements. Added call filtering, background settings in messages, and a live translation function.

Apple has carried out a major redesign of iOS: song translation and live translation will appear

Apple held its annual WWDC 2025 developers conference, where it unveiled updated iOS 26 software that includes a complete redesign using Apple's new "Liquid Glass" design language along with platform-wide application updates. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

At the WWDC 2025 presentation, Apple announced a complete redesign of all its major operating systems. The company announced iOS 2, the next version of its operating system for iPhone, which includes a complete redesign using Apple's new "Liquid Glass" design language along with platform-wide application updates.

As a result of the redesign, a number of operating system elements will undergo a significant update. The time on the lock screen can be stretched, taking up most of it. The Camera app has a more streamlined layout – many of the controls are now hidden to make the interface cleaner. In Safari, web pages are arranged edge-to-edge and the tab bar floats above your content.

Some improvements are also being added to the phone app, including a call filtering feature that can answer calls on your behalf and leave calls on hold while you're on hold.

The Messages app will also receive a number of updates, such as customizing backgrounds. Apple will offer backgrounds, but you can also add your own photos or images generated by Image Playground. To create new emoji, Apple will allow you to combine two emoji using Genmoji instead of just using a text description. And Image Playground will get a new feature that will allow you to create images using ChatGPT from OpenAI.

Apple is also adding a "Live Translation" feature powered by Apple Intelligence that can translate conversations in real time. It works using models located on the device. Translations can take place, for example, in text streams, during phone calls or FaceTime calls. Developers will also be able to add "Live Translation" to their applications using the API.

Apple Music gets translation and pronunciation of song lyrics. A new feature called AutoMix allows you to switch songs from one to another like a DJ. You'll also be able to pin your favorite artists and playlists to the top of the app.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at WWDC 2025, Apple will focus on software updates, but there are questions about AI development, tariffs and production relocation. A redesign of the interface and a change in OS names are possible.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Technologies
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Apple Inc.
Tesla
