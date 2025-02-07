“Any first contact will be beneficial” Stefanishyna comments on expected Kellogg's visit

Any first contact of the new US administration with international partners will be useful for both Ukraine and its allies. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna during the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Shaping a Transformational Agenda" against the backdrop of the announcement of the visit to Ukraine of US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, reports a correspondent of UNN.

It is difficult for me to say, I am not involved in the preparation of this visit or these meetings. I'm not sure if they are already scheduled, but of course, we should not forget that yesterday there was information that the newly appointed US Secretary of State confirmed his participation in the Munich Security Conference. And I am sure that any first contact will benefit both Ukraine and fellow leaders from other countries who will have meetings - Stefanyshyna said in response to a question about whether we should expect anything extraordinary from Kellogg's visit.

Recall

At the Munich Security Conference, the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present a vision of how to achieve a "lasting and durable peace".

Kellogg statedthat he would not present a "peace plan" during the Munich Conference.