“Any first contact will be beneficial” Stefanishyna comments on expected Kellogg's visit

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49012 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 97257 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103167 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118946 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100924 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126415 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102923 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113244 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116866 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160043 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104194 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100196 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 72691 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108002 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102284 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118946 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160043 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150312 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102284 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108002 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137241 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139030 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166926 views
“Any first contact will be beneficial” Stefanishyna comments on expected Kellogg's visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27619 views

The vice prime minister said that any first contact of the new US administration would be useful for Ukraine and its allies. The comment was made against the backdrop of the announcement of the visit of US Special Representative Keith Kellogg.

Any first contact of the new US administration with international partners will be useful for both Ukraine and its allies. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna during the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: Shaping a Transformational Agenda" against the backdrop of the announcement of the visit to Ukraine of US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, reports a correspondent of UNN.

It is difficult for me to say, I am not involved in the preparation of this visit or these meetings. I'm not sure if they are already scheduled, but of course, we should not forget that yesterday there was information that the newly appointed US Secretary of State confirmed his participation in the Munich Security Conference. And I am sure that any first contact will benefit both Ukraine and fellow leaders from other countries who will have meetings

- Stefanyshyna said in response to a question about whether we should expect anything extraordinary from Kellogg's visit.

Recall

At the Munich Security Conference, the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  plans to present a vision of how to achieve a "lasting and durable peace".

Kellogg statedthat he would not present a "peace plan" during the Munich Conference.   

Yulia Havryliuk

olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

