Anticyclone Julia to bring dry and sunny weather to Ukraine on August 15 - forecaster

On Friday, August 15, the Julia anticyclone is expected to affect the entire territory of Ukraine. Dry and mostly sunny weather is forecast with temperatures up to +28°C, and in Zakarpattia and Crimea - up to +30°C, UNN writes with reference to forecaster Natalka Didenko.

"On August 15, the Julia anticyclone will be in Ukraine. Therefore, on Friday, it will be dry, mostly sunny weather everywhere. Air temperature will be +23+28 degrees, in Zakarpattia and Crimea up to +30 degrees. Please note - thirties only in Zakarpattia and Crimea!" she wrote in her Telegram.

Didenko also added that the heat is yet to return, but for now - let's enjoy the "temperature comfort."

"In Kyiv on August 15, no precipitation, about +25 degrees," the forecaster added about the weather situation in the capital.

