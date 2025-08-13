Anticyclone over Ukraine: detailed weather forecast until the end of the week

The anticyclone will remain over Ukraine and affect the weather until the end of the week - it is expected to be dry and warm, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, and until the end of the week, there will be an anticyclone over Ukraine. This means that any serious or even frivolous rains are unlikely. Therefore, everywhere in Ukraine - few clouds, mostly white chubby cumulus, or even no clouds at all, a lot of sun, too little moisture, in short, no precipitation. - Didenko wrote.

The air temperature tomorrow, August 13, in Ukraine during the day, according to the forecast, will range from +24...+28 degrees, in the southern part and Transcarpathia +28...+30 degrees.

In Kyiv, dry sunny weather is expected on Wednesday with an air temperature of about +15 at night and about +25 degrees during the day.

"This will continue until the end of the week, and on Sunday and Monday the heat will even intensify. However, fortunately, the night air temperature is unlikely to rise above +20 degrees, except in some places in the southern part," the meteorologist noted.

