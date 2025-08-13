$41.430.02
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Anticyclone over Ukraine: detailed weather forecast until the end of the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2322 views

The anticyclone will ensure dry and sunny weather in Ukraine until the end of the week. Air temperature will range from +24 to +30 degrees, not exceeding +20 degrees at night.

Anticyclone over Ukraine: detailed weather forecast until the end of the week

The anticyclone will remain over Ukraine and affect the weather until the end of the week - it is expected to be dry and warm, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, and until the end of the week, there will be an anticyclone over Ukraine. This means that any serious or even frivolous rains are unlikely. Therefore, everywhere in Ukraine - few clouds, mostly white chubby cumulus, or even no clouds at all, a lot of sun, too little moisture, in short, no precipitation.

- Didenko wrote.

The air temperature tomorrow, August 13, in Ukraine during the day, according to the forecast, will range from +24...+28 degrees, in the southern part and Transcarpathia +28...+30 degrees.

In Kyiv, dry sunny weather is expected on Wednesday with an air temperature of about +15 at night and about +25 degrees during the day.

"This will continue until the end of the week, and on Sunday and Monday the heat will even intensify. However, fortunately, the night air temperature is unlikely to rise above +20 degrees, except in some places in the southern part," the meteorologist noted.

Anticyclone Julia will bring dry weather, cooling expected in a week - forecaster11.08.25, 11:29 • 2194 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv