Anticyclone Julia will bring dry weather, cooling expected in a week - forecaster

Anticyclone Julia will affect the weather in Ukraine on August 12 – dry and sunny weather is expected. On August 17-18, a heatwave is forecast, and from August 19, it will become cooler in most regions, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Tomorrow we have anticyclone Julia. Map below. And, therefore, on Tuesday, dry sunny weather is expected everywhere in Ukraine. The air will not have time to warm up properly after the passage of the cold atmospheric front, so it will be comfortable. - Didenko wrote.

According to her, during the day, +24...+28 degrees are expected, in the south and Transcarpathia +27...+30 degrees.

"A peculiarity. In eastern Ukraine, a strong north-westerly wind is expected tomorrow! Be careful," she indicated.

In Kyiv on August 12, according to her data, it will be dry, sunny, and comfortably warm. During the daytime, the air temperature will be +24...+26 degrees.