Another trial: three ukrainian marines “sentenced” to almost 30 years in prison in the “dpr”

The so-called "dpr" court sentenced three soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Marine Brigade to 28 and 29.5 years in prison on false charges. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

"Another trial. Now it's the marines. The pseudo-court of the "DPR" sentenced three soldiers of the Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 28 and 29.5 years in prison on false charges: Bohdan Potapov, Dmytro Braiko and Eskender Kudusov," Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that the Russian Federation charged them with "killing civilians during hostilities.

"It's worth recalling that it was the Russians who forced civilians to wear white armbands similar to the tactical markings of the Russians. Back then, in the spring of 2022, I wrote that they would use it later - the time has come. In total, more than 120 Mariupol defense heroes have already been sentenced to long terms for crimes they did not commit," Andriushchenko added.

Addendum

In 2023, a so-called "court" in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region passed an illegal "sentence" on Ukrainian marines. Two soldiers were "sentenced" to 22 years in prison.