Teenager was pressured for ties with father in Ukraine-controlled territory – he dared to flee from the temporarily occupied territories

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced a successful operation within the framework of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative – a 17-year-old boy, who had spent most of his life under the supervision of Russian military, was returned from the temporarily occupied territories. Yermak informed about this, UNN writes.

Details

The boy decided to escape. He sought help from the partners of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative – the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, which organized a safe route, – wrote the Head of the President's Office.

Currently, the teenager is in the territory controlled by Ukraine and is receiving the necessary assistance and support.

Yermak thanked the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for assisting in the return of another Ukrainian teenager, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling the President's task – to return all children who found themselves under occupation.

Recall

Earlier, a group of Ukrainian children and young people aged 3 to 18 returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation. Among them were children who were forced to attend Russian schools, and a child with a disability.

A group of children aged 3 to 17 was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from temporarily occupied Kherson region. The occupiers forced them to learn the anthem of the Russian Federation, participate in propaganda events, and threatened them with forced mobilization.