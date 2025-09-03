$41.360.01
Exclusive
10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Exclusive
06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Teenager was pressured for ties with father in Ukraine-controlled territory – he dared to flee from the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Ukraine returned a 17-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied territories who sought help from the Ukrainian Child Rights Network. Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the boy was subjected to pressure from the occupiers.

Teenager was pressured for ties with father in Ukraine-controlled territory – he dared to flee from the temporarily occupied territories

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced a successful operation within the framework of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative – a 17-year-old boy, who had spent most of his life under the supervision of Russian military, was returned from the temporarily occupied territories. Yermak informed about this, UNN writes.

Details

The boy decided to escape. He sought help from the partners of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative – the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, which organized a safe route, 

– wrote the Head of the President's Office.

Currently, the teenager is in the territory controlled by Ukraine and is receiving the necessary assistance and support. 

Yermak thanked the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for assisting in the return of another Ukrainian teenager, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling the President's task – to return all children who found themselves under occupation.

Recall

Earlier, a group of Ukrainian children and young people aged 3 to 18 returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation. Among them were children who were forced to attend Russian schools, and a child with a disability.

A group of children aged 3 to 17 was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from temporarily occupied Kherson region. The occupiers forced them to learn the anthem of the Russian Federation, participate in propaganda events, and threatened them with forced mobilization.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
charity
Kherson Oblast
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine