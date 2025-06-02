Another step towards the European free roaming zone: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that paves the way for joint roaming with the European Union, UNN reports, citing card No. 12150.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - the draft law card says.

According to the transitional provisions, it shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Voice of Ukraine", and shall enter into force on the day determined by Ukraine and the European Union in the decision of the EU-Ukraine Association Committee in the trade configuration on granting the internal market regime for roaming in public mobile communication networks.

Addition

The mentioned draft law was adopted by the Parliament on April 15. As the National Commission for State Regulation in the Fields of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services reported, with the signing of this law, Ukraine has completed its "homework" on legislative and regulatory approximation to EU law in the field of roaming. This creates the necessary conditions for integration into the EU Digital Single Market in the roaming sector.

The next step is to submit the law to the European Commission for an official assessment of its compliance with European Union law. If the conclusion is positive, the European Commission may initiate a decision on the mutual granting of the internal market regime for roaming between the EU and Ukraine, which will effectively mean full accession to the RLAH policy - NCEC reported.

The NCEC also noted that Ukrainians will be able to use roaming services at the price of a home tariff when traveling to EU countries (27 member states). The cost of tariffs or conditions will not differ depending on the country of stay in the EU. Stay connected without "roaming stress" and the need to look for a Wi-Fi connection.

