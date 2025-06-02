Another step towards the European free roaming zone: Zelenskyy signed the law

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
06:59 PM • 13862 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

02:39 PM • 33094 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 74027 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 85477 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 158377 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 162972 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 161363 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210406 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214207 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123208 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.8m/s
73%
750mm
Popular news

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

June 2, 11:45 AM • 164475 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

June 2, 12:24 PM • 39180 views

Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy

June 2, 01:20 PM • 15269 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

June 2, 01:22 PM • 57560 views

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

03:15 PM • 29558 views
Publications

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

06:59 PM • 13862 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 158377 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 332795 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 375196 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 388323 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 127765 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 134542 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 213284 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 153100 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 182353 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

Another step towards the European free roaming zone: Zelenskyy signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

The President signed the law, paving the way for joint roaming with the EU. Ukrainians will be able to use roaming in the EU at domestic rates without "roaming stress."

Another step towards the European free roaming zone: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that paves the way for joint roaming with the European Union, UNN reports, citing card No. 12150.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine 

- the draft law card says.

According to the transitional provisions, it shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Voice of Ukraine", and shall enter into force on the day determined by Ukraine and the European Union in the decision of the EU-Ukraine Association Committee in the trade configuration on granting the internal market regime for roaming in public mobile communication networks.

Addition

The mentioned draft law was adopted by the Parliament on April 15. As the National Commission for State Regulation in the Fields of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services reported, with the signing of this law, Ukraine has completed its "homework" on legislative and regulatory approximation to EU law in the field of roaming. This creates the necessary conditions for integration into the EU Digital Single Market in the roaming sector.

The next step is to submit the law to the European Commission for an official assessment of its compliance with European Union law. If the conclusion is positive, the European Commission may initiate a decision on the mutual granting of the internal market regime for roaming between the EU and Ukraine, which will effectively mean full accession to the RLAH policy 

- NCEC reported.

The NCEC also noted that Ukrainians will be able to use roaming services at the price of a home tariff when traveling to EU countries (27 member states). The cost of tariffs or conditions will not differ depending on the country of stay in the EU. Stay connected without "roaming stress" and the need to look for a Wi-Fi connection.

Let us remind you

Lviv should become the first city where 5G communication will be launched commercially after testing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsTechnologies
European Commission
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9