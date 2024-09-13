ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113353 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116195 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189135 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148669 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141678 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193600 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112303 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182939 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Another 49 Ukrainians returned home: Ukraine conducted the 56th prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18201 views

Ukraine has conducted another prisoner exchange with Russia. 49 Ukrainians, including military and civilians, have returned home, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

Ukraine conducted another prisoner exchange with Russia. 49 Ukrainians returned home . Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, as well as our civilians. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

In particular, Leniye Umyerova is a girl who was taken hostage by the Russians when she came to take care of her sick father. It was also possible to free another part of the defenders of Azovstal. The Hero of Ukraine, military medic Viktor Ivchuk, is also at home - said the President of Ukraine.

The head of state thanked the team that ensures the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity and all military personnel who replenish the exchange fund for our state.

All our soldiers who capture the Russian occupier, all our services, which neutralize Russian saboteurs and collaborators, bring the release of our people closer. We have to bring home all our people - both soldiers and civilians - noted Zelensky.

Addition

As the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, noted, 56 prisoner exchanges took place today.A total of 3,569 Ukrainians have been at home since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Employees of the Office of the Ombudsman must be at the place of exchange. They record the state in which our soldiers return home.

And also - they inform returned Ukrainians about their rights. In particular, the right to a proper medical examination, rehabilitation, restoration of documents. Protection of the rights of prisoners of war is one of the directions of our work.

We work together to ensure that all Ukrainians are at home. At the same time, I would like to emphasize that, in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, priority in return is given to the seriously ill and seriously injured, as well as to women, Lubinets adds.

We will remind

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that 2,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war were victims of torture and inhumane treatment in Russian captivity. The investigation revealed appalling detention conditions and systematic physical abuse.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising