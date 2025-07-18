Another group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory has been returned to Ukraine - Yermak

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 6450 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 9126 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 21081 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 100886 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 96340 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 97738 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 308752 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 184754 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 146080 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 136983 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
76%
745mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 89554 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 66121 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia08:28 AM • 57795 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 39963 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 15295 views
Publications
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 40068 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 100904 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 308759 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 223697 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 233525 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 15409 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 93433 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 102318 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 216422 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 274998 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Another group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory has been returned to Ukraine - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced the return of a group of teenagers from the occupied territories. The children were subjected to persecution and pressure from Russian special services; the youngest child is three years old.

Another group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory has been returned to Ukraine - Yermak

Another group of children has been returned to the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government, said the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, another group of teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories was rescued. These children became targets of Russian special services for refusing to comply with the rules imposed by the occupiers - they were persecuted, searched, interrogated, tortured

- the message says.

As Yermak said, one of the boys was pressured simply because he did not want to study at a Russian school.

"The youngest of those rescued is only three years old, and even she managed to experience violence because of the Ukrainian language. Now all these children are safe," Yermak noted.

Yermak also expressed gratitude to the Save Ukraine team for their professional work and assistance in rescuing children.

Recall

A 17-year-old boy, who was under pressure from the occupiers due to his brothers' service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was returned from the temporarily occupied territory. He was threatened with forced conscription into the Russian army.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9