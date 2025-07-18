Another group of teenagers who were in the temporarily occupied territory has been returned to Ukraine - Yermak

Another group of children has been returned to the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government, said the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine, another group of teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories was rescued. These children became targets of Russian special services for refusing to comply with the rules imposed by the occupiers - they were persecuted, searched, interrogated, tortured - the message says.

As Yermak said, one of the boys was pressured simply because he did not want to study at a Russian school.

"The youngest of those rescued is only three years old, and even she managed to experience violence because of the Ukrainian language. Now all these children are safe," Yermak noted.

Yermak also expressed gratitude to the Save Ukraine team for their professional work and assistance in rescuing children.

A 17-year-old boy, who was under pressure from the occupiers due to his brothers' service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was returned from the temporarily occupied territory. He was threatened with forced conscription into the Russian army.