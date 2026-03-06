Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 10219 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 10876 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 14904 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 27668 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 15149 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 18114 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 18164 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 18424 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19094 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16447 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.4m/s
71%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 17154 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 28066 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 19116 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 14299 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 8360 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 8388 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 14319 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 27667 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 19140 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 28092 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Musician
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 1074 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 25640 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 22704 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 24683 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 45860 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Technology
Truth Social

Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Tomorrow, March 7, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine from 08:00 until the end of the day. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine

In a number of regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 7, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Ukraine's energy sector lost $24.8 billion in 4 years of the full-scale war - infographic04.03.26, 09:36 • 5299 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine