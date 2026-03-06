Another day with schedules: tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, March 7, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine from 08:00 until the end of the day. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.
Tomorrow, March 7, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.
The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
