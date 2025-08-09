$41.460.15
ukenru
August 8, 10:42 PM • 34516 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 38383 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 131189 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 129479 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 75128 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 129989 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 73172 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 52719 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38065 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 112994 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Publications
Exclusives
Another 940 occupiers, 41 artillery systems and 5 tanks: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the Russian army on August 8. 940 occupiers, 41 artillery systems and 5 tanks were destroyed.

Another 940 occupiers, 41 artillery systems and 5 tanks: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

On August 8, the Russian occupation army lost at least 940 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 41 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 9.08.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1062290 (+940) people;
    • tanks – 11088 (+5) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23103 (+1) units;
        • artillery systems – 31273 (+41) units;
          • MLRS – 1456 (+0) units;
            • air defense systems – 1204 (+1) units;
              • aircraft – 421 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 340 (+0);
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 50315 (+147);
                    • cruise missiles – 3555 (+0);
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0);
                        • submarines – 1 (+0);
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 57856 (+125);
                            • special equipment – 3936 (+0);

                              Two people injured as a result of Russian UAV attack on Chuhuiv09.08.25, 03:19 • 2248 views

                              Olga Rozgon

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine