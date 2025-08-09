Another 940 occupiers, 41 artillery systems and 5 tanks: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

On August 8, the Russian occupation army lost at least 940 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 41 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 9.08.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1062290 (+940) people;

tanks – 11088 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23103 (+1) units;

artillery systems – 31273 (+41) units;

MLRS – 1456 (+0) units;

air defense systems – 1204 (+1) units;

aircraft – 421 (+0) units;

helicopters – 340 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 50315 (+147);

cruise missiles – 3555 (+0);

ships / boats – 28 (+0);

submarines – 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 57856 (+125);

special equipment – 3936 (+0);

