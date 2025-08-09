Another 940 occupiers, 41 artillery systems and 5 tanks: General Staff updated data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the Russian army on August 8. 940 occupiers, 41 artillery systems and 5 tanks were destroyed.
On August 8, the Russian occupation army lost at least 940 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 41 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 9.08.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel – about 1062290 (+940) people;
- tanks – 11088 (+5) units;
- armored combat vehicles – 23103 (+1) units;
- artillery systems – 31273 (+41) units;
- MLRS – 1456 (+0) units;
- air defense systems – 1204 (+1) units;
- aircraft – 421 (+0) units;
- helicopters – 340 (+0);
- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 50315 (+147);
- cruise missiles – 3555 (+0);
- ships / boats – 28 (+0);
- submarines – 1 (+0);
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 57856 (+125);
- special equipment – 3936 (+0);
