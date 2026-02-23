Anniversary of the full-scale invasion: traffic will be restricted in Kyiv tomorrow, how transport will operate

Tomorrow, February 24, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Protection Department and the Official Portal of Kyiv.

On February 24, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv. Please take this information into account when traveling. - the UDO statement reads.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration announced that on Tuesday, February 24, changes will be made to the operation of certain routes of ground public transport and the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the capital. The changes are related to state-level events in the center of the capital for the anniversary of the full-scale invasion and temporary traffic restrictions provided by the State Protection Department of Ukraine.

Thus, from the start of service and approximately until 11:00, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will only operate for transfers between lines. Passenger entry and exit will be temporarily restricted. In case of an air raid alarm, the station will operate as a shelter.

Also, on February 24, the movement of certain ground public transport routes will be changed, in particular:

bus route No. 6TR from the start of service until the end of the events (approximately until 13:30) and from 16:30 to 18:00 will run from Minskyi Masyv to Povitroflotskyi Overpass under the number 6AR;

bus route No. 62 from the start of service and approximately until 11:00 will run from the Botanical Garden to the Central Railway Station under the number 62A;

bus routes No. 110 and No. 111 from the start of service and approximately until 12:00 will run respectively from Myloslavska Street and Darnitska Square to Havanskyi Bridge along their usual routes, then – Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street, Nyzhnii Val Street, Kostiantynivska Street, Verkhnii Val Street, Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station. In the opposite direction – Verkhnii Val Street – Podilskyi Bridge Crossing – then along their usual routes. The routes will operate under the numbers 110A and 111A;

bus route No. 114 from the start of service approximately until 12:00 will run from Myloslavska Street to Havanskyi Bridge along its usual route, then – Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street, Nyzhnii Val Street, Kostiantynivska Street, Verkhnii Val Street, Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station. In the opposite direction – Verkhnii Val Street – Podilskyi Bridge Crossing – access road to Podilskyi Bridge Crossing – Petra Vershyhory Street – Romana Shukhevycha Avenue – Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue – then along its usual route to Radunska Street. The route will operate under the number 114A.

