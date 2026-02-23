$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
05:38 PM • 1164 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 1760 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 2378 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 6632 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
03:29 PM • 9682 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
02:58 PM • 9644 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 11493 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
01:20 PM • 37830 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:02 PM • 43323 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 13679 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
01:20 PM • 37827 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
01:02 PM • 43322 views
Anniversary of the full-scale invasion: traffic will be restricted in Kyiv tomorrow, how transport will operate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

On February 24, temporary traffic restrictions and changes in public transport operation will be in effect in Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations and events marking the anniversary of the invasion.

Anniversary of the full-scale invasion: traffic will be restricted in Kyiv tomorrow, how transport will operate

Tomorrow, February 24, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Protection Department and the Official Portal of Kyiv.

On February 24, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv. Please take this information into account when traveling.

- the UDO statement reads.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration announced that on Tuesday, February 24, changes will be made to the operation of certain routes of ground public transport and the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the capital. The changes are related to state-level events in the center of the capital for the anniversary of the full-scale invasion and temporary traffic restrictions provided by the State Protection Department of Ukraine.

Thus, from the start of service and approximately until 11:00, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will only operate for transfers between lines. Passenger entry and exit will be temporarily restricted. In case of an air raid alarm, the station will operate as a shelter.

Also, on February 24, the movement of certain ground public transport routes will be changed, in particular:

  • bus route No. 6TR from the start of service until the end of the events (approximately until 13:30) and from 16:30 to 18:00 will run from Minskyi Masyv to Povitroflotskyi Overpass under the number 6AR;
    • bus route No. 62 from the start of service and approximately until 11:00 will run from the Botanical Garden to the Central Railway Station under the number 62A;
      • bus routes No. 110 and No. 111 from the start of service and approximately until 12:00 will run respectively from Myloslavska Street and Darnitska Square to Havanskyi Bridge along their usual routes, then – Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street, Nyzhnii Val Street, Kostiantynivska Street, Verkhnii Val Street, Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station. In the opposite direction – Verkhnii Val Street – Podilskyi Bridge Crossing – then along their usual routes. The routes will operate under the numbers 110A and 111A;
        • bus route No. 114 from the start of service approximately until 12:00 will run from Myloslavska Street to Havanskyi Bridge along its usual route, then – Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street, Nyzhnii Val Street, Kostiantynivska Street, Verkhnii Val Street, Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station. In the opposite direction – Verkhnii Val Street – Podilskyi Bridge Crossing – access road to Podilskyi Bridge Crossing – Petra Vershyhory Street – Romana Shukhevycha Avenue – Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue – then along its usual route to Radunska Street. The route will operate under the number 114A.

          Recall

          The European Union extended sanctions imposed against Russia due to the full-scale war in Ukraine for another year, until February 24, 2027.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Sanctions
          Air raid alert
          War in Ukraine
          Maidan Nezalezhnosti
          Kyiv City State Administration
          European Union
          Ukraine
          Kyiv