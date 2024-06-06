ukenru
Anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy: Zelensky joined the ceremony

Anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy: Zelensky joined the ceremony

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48920 views

World leaders, including Volodymyr Zelensky, gathered in French Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings during World War II.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France and joined the ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, UNN informs.

So, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, French President Emmanuel Macron gathered world leaders for memorial events on the Normandy coast.

Also present at the ceremony are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, and Czech President Peter Pavel. 

Addition

At a ceremony in France, the heads of Western states paid tribute to the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II.

Help

On June 6, 1944, Allied soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy. The day of the landing marked the beginning of the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi rule (Operation Overlord). But it also symbolized inhuman bloodshed, with tens of thousands dead and wounded. The Allied forces at that time consisted mainly of Americans, British, Canadians, poles and French. About 3,100 landing ships with more than 150,000 soldiers made their way to northern France.

The celebration takes place on the beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer on Omaha Beach, one of the sections of the beach where the Allies arrived from the UK.

Several elderly veterans also came to Normandy for the celebrations. French President Emmanuel Macron awarded eleven elderly American veterans the legion of Honor for their service at the time.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsEvents
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
czech-republicCzech Republic
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

