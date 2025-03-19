Angel and Victoria: Ministry of Justice names rare and popular children's names by region
Popular names for children by region in Ukraine have been announced: Victoria and Artem in the west, and Kateryna and Dmytro in the east. Rarely used names in the regions were also mentioned.
The Ministry of Justice has named rare and popular children's names by region. In western Ukraine, names such as Victoria and Artem are more common, while in the east - Kateryna and Dmytro, reports UNN.
Each region has its own unique names, which gives every corner of our country its own unique flavor. For example, in western Ukraine, names such as Victoria and Artem are more common, while in the east - Kateryna and Dmytro. Northern Ukraine is known for the popularity of the names Anna and Maksym, and in southern Ukraine you can often find Maria and Vladyslav
In addition to the popular ones, each region of Ukraine is distinguished by rare names.
For example, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, rare names:
- Darius;
- Arnela;
- Leon;
- Liya;
- Miron;
- Yasmin;
- Tamerlan;
- Hana.
In the Kherson region, rare names:
- Amirkhan;
- Miliya;
- Shamil;
- Sumaya;
- Salman;
- Adelaide;
- Eleazar;
- Munira.
In Kyiv, rare names:
- Aquamarine;
- Flower;
- Sirius;
- Irma;
- Klim;
- Yangolya;
- Sultan;
- Virlyana.
"It should be noted that due to the temporary occupation of a part of the Donetsk region and the lack of access to the Luhansk region as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the data for these regions are currently incomplete. The examples given cover statistics for 2024 and are only a part of the diversity of names in our country", - the Ministry of Justice notes.
In 2024, more than 176,000 children were born in Ukraine. Among the popular names for babies are Anna, Sofia, Artem and Maksym, and among the unusual ones are Barbie, Mercy, Svyatogor, Sultan and Dobrynya.