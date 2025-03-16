How many babies were registered per week in Ukraine: the Ministry of Justice responded
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, 3,360 newborns were registered last week, which is 580 more than the previous week. Among them are 1,711 boys and 1,649 girls.
Details
The ministry wished the children good health, a happy childhood and a peaceful sky above their heads, and reminded that the birth of a child must be registered no later than one month from the date of birth.
Recall
The Ministry of Justice reported on March 8 that 2,780 children were officially registered in Ukraine during the week.
