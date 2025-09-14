Andriy Biletsky: Russia continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them up

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:13 PM • 7904 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 18269 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 50090 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 84909 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 71192 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 77839 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 42482 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 76872 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 70035 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39942 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
42%
756mm
Popular news
Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in LondonSeptember 14, 07:52 AM • 10283 views
North Korea may execute for watching foreign TV series: UN reportSeptember 14, 08:50 AM • 4106 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 11845 views
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General StaffSeptember 14, 10:26 AM • 15458 views
Stubb and Johnson exchanged sharp remarks at a conference in Kyiv12:59 PM • 15993 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 79976 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 52571 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 51005 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 76872 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 48306 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Annalena Baerbock
Actual places
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 11972 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 22367 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 70036 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 54994 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 103207 views
Actual
Bild
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Andriy Biletsky: Russia continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Colonel Andriy Biletsky stated at the YES-2025 conference that Ukraine dominated innovations in 2022-2024, but Russia has already surpassed it in the number of FPV drones. He emphasized the need for a strategy for military-industrial technology development.

Andriy Biletsky: Russia continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them up

The commander of the Third Army Corps, Colonel Andriy Biletsky, spoke at the "Yalta European Strategy, YES-2025" conference, where he outlined the challenges for Ukraine in the field of military technologies and emphasized the need to develop a strategy for military-industrial technology development, UNN reports.

Details

In 2022–2024, Ukraine dominated in innovations: it was the first to create a total drone surveillance system, a heavy bomber drone, went through the FPV revolution, and established the operation of interceptor drones integrated with radars. All of this emerged from below, as initiatives of units that we were proud of in the media, but did not scale at the state level. And now, in 2025, Russia, which followed in our footsteps, has already surpassed Ukraine in the number of FPV drones, continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them. That is why we need a strategy for military-industrial technology development and provision

- Andriy Biletsky emphasized.

About how Russia is following in Ukraine's footsteps in the development of war technologies, about the need for a clear strategy for technological breakthroughs to maintain an advantage, and current challenges for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This is palpable for the enemy": Zelenskyy spoke about effective strikes on Russian oil facilities14.09.25, 19:29 • 1128 views

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine