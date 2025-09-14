Andriy Biletsky: Russia continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them up

The commander of the Third Army Corps, Colonel Andriy Biletsky, spoke at the "Yalta European Strategy, YES-2025" conference, where he outlined the challenges for Ukraine in the field of military technologies and emphasized the need to develop a strategy for military-industrial technology development, UNN reports.

Details

In 2022–2024, Ukraine dominated in innovations: it was the first to create a total drone surveillance system, a heavy bomber drone, went through the FPV revolution, and established the operation of interceptor drones integrated with radars. All of this emerged from below, as initiatives of units that we were proud of in the media, but did not scale at the state level. And now, in 2025, Russia, which followed in our footsteps, has already surpassed Ukraine in the number of FPV drones, continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them. That is why we need a strategy for military-industrial technology development and provision - Andriy Biletsky emphasized.

About how Russia is following in Ukraine's footsteps in the development of war technologies, about the need for a clear strategy for technological breakthroughs to maintain an advantage, and current challenges for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

