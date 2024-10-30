Andriushchenko: russia deploys new military units in Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants are bringing new units to Tokmak, Vuhledar, Volnovakha and Mariupol districts. Significant activity of enemy aircraft and assault units along the front line is observed.
In Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions, russia is deploying new units closer to the front line - to Tokmak,. Vuhledar, Volnovakha and Mariupol districts. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.
We are observing a significant movement of new military forces. New units from the russian federation have arrived and are being deployed through the Berdiansk direction closer to Tokmak. We also notice units moving closer to the front line, to Vuhledar, Volnovakha district and to the north of Mariupol district. In the Mariupol-Berdiansk agglomeration, where the training of new contract soldiers has been ongoing, the process is almost complete
According to him, there is a significant transfer of manpower, including assault units, from Berdiansk to Tokmak.
All of this shapes the activity along the front line in the Zaporizhzhia sector from Huliaipol to Vuhledar. In addition, active enemy aircraft, both helicopters and airplanes, have been spotted launching CABs and missiles. This indicates aggressive actions in the area of Vuhledar, where the enemy is trying to storm it. We observed similar aviation activity during the occupation of Vuhledar, after which there was a certain operational pause, but now we are seeing renewed activity
Over the last day , 175 combat engagements took place, 85 of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 77 air strikes and fired over 4,750 times.
