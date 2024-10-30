Russians turned the city into ashes: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine shows what Vovchansk looks like
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have completely destroyed the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, turning it into ruins. According to the border guards, the city is left with only ashes and destroyed buildings.
Russian troops have actually destroyed the Ukrainian city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. This was reported by one of the heads of departments of the commandant's office of rapid response of the Kramatorsk border guard detachment, which defends the city of Vovchansk, UNN reports.
Details
It must have been a beautiful city before (Vovchansk - ed.). And now... There is nothing there, just a brick, ruins and nothing else
According to him, the Russians destroyed virtually everything in Vovchansk and turned the city into a pile of rubble.
Recall
In September, the GUR soldiers completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant after a week-long battle. As a result of the operation, about 20 occupants were captured and several dozen more were killed.
Another ghost town, as a result of Russia's actions: the presidential brigade showed what Vovchansk looks like06.09.24, 12:02 • 25347 views