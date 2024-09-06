Another ghost town, as a result of Russia's actions: the presidential brigade showed what Vovchansk looks like

The city of Vovchansk, home to more than 17,000 Ukrainians five kilometers from the Russian border, is now almost completely destroyed by artillery and FPV drone strikes.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the FB page of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

Details

City Vovchansk is almost completely destroyed, entire streets are burning down from artillery and FPV drone strikes, and the city is covered in smoke. This is another infantry “meat grinder” for the Russians. Now Vovchansk is just another ghost town that the occupiers have razed to the ground and pelted with their bodies.

This “proves once again that the enemy aims only at the total destruction of everything in its path and the seizure of square kilometers at any cost,” the post reads.

There is a buzz of drones in the air around the clock, with dozens of quadcopters in the sky at the same time. Above them are reconnaissance wings. Superiority in the sky almost certainly means superiority on the ground.

The commander's story

“Samurai”, commander of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade:

The enemy had a certain advantage in drones, but now we have at least parity. According to intercepts, they complain a lot about the number of our UAVs - reconnaissance and strike drones, as they call them - The soldier said.

All the enemy's attempts to seize the northern part of Vovchansk across the Vovcha River were unsuccessful. Attempts to break through the corridor to the aggregate plant, to the occupiers blocked there, also failed. The enemy is suffering heavy losses on a daily basis, Samurai notes.

Rescuers prevent fire from spreading after UAV attack in Kupyansk

The soldier notes that in this area, as in most others, the Russians are using mostly infantry.

“Their equipment is more expensive and valuable. Under round-the-clock aerial surveillance, it is a difficult task to move even a few houses forward... But I cannot say that their personnel are useless.

For three months, banging your head against the wall, constantly going on assaults, storming buildings every day - you also need to have balls, pardon the expression. And you also have to look for these suicides somewhere, who can go and take a breath every day. And they go, knowing that yesterday a group went there and did not return. And they go anyway,” explains , the commander of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade.

The enemy continues assault operations in Vovchansk, combat engagements continue in Starytsia - OTU “Kharkiv” on the situation in the region