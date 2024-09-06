ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Another ghost town, as a result of Russia's actions: the presidential brigade showed what Vovchansk looks like

Another ghost town, as a result of Russia's actions: the presidential brigade showed what Vovchansk looks like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25326 views

The city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region is almost completely destroyed by Russian artillery and drone strikes. Ukrainian troops are repelling constant attacks by the enemy, who are suffering significant losses.

The city of Vovchansk, home to more than 17,000 Ukrainians five kilometers from the Russian border, is now almost completely destroyed by artillery and FPV drone strikes.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the FB page of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

Details

City  Vovchansk is almost completely destroyed, entire streets are burning down from artillery and FPV drone strikes, and the city is covered in smoke. This is another infantry “meat grinder” for the Russians. Now Vovchansk is just another ghost town that the occupiers have razed to the ground and pelted with their bodies.

This “proves once again that the enemy aims only at the total destruction of everything in its path and the seizure of square kilometers at any cost,”  the post reads.

Image

There is a buzz of drones in the air around the clock, with dozens of quadcopters in the sky at the same time. Above them are reconnaissance wings. Superiority in the sky almost certainly means superiority on the ground.

The commander's story

Image

“Samurai”, commander of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade:

The enemy had a certain advantage in drones, but now we have at least parity. According to intercepts, they complain a lot about the number of our UAVs - reconnaissance and strike drones, as they call them

- The soldier said. 

All the enemy's attempts to seize the northern part of Vovchansk across the Vovcha River were unsuccessful. Attempts to break through the corridor to the aggregate plant, to the occupiers blocked there, also failed. The enemy is suffering heavy losses on a daily basis, Samurai notes.

Rescuers prevent fire from spreading after UAV attack in Kupyansk06.09.24, 05:33 • 23805 views

The soldier notes that in this area, as in most others, the Russians are using mostly infantry.

“Their equipment is more expensive and valuable. Under round-the-clock aerial surveillance, it is a difficult task to move even a few houses forward... But I cannot say that their personnel are useless.

Image

For three months, banging your head against the wall, constantly going on assaults, storming buildings every day - you also need to have balls, pardon the expression. And you also have to look for these suicides somewhere, who can go and take a breath every day. And they go, knowing that yesterday a group went there and did not return. And they go anyway,” explains , the commander of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade.

The enemy continues assault operations in Vovchansk, combat engagements continue in Starytsia - OTU “Kharkiv” on the situation in the region05.09.24, 10:52 • 15556 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

