The enemy continues assault operations in Vovchansk, combat engagements continue in Starytsia - OTU “Kharkiv” on the situation in the region

No significant changes in the Kharkiv region: the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings in Vovchansk and Starytsia. In addition, the invaders are trying to evacuate the casualties.

UNN writes with reference to the official TG channel of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group.

Details

Operational situation in the Kharkiv sector, as of 10:00 a.m. on September 5, 2024.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings. It is conducting aerial reconnaissance of the city's districts to detect units of the Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 2 firefights in the area of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Over the past day, 2 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also launched 1 missile attack and 35 kamikaze drone attacks. The occupants fired 407 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - informs the press service of the Kharkiv Regional State Enterprise.

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy is evacuating casualties and taking logistical support measures.

Ukraine's defense forces are adequately responding to the actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Meanwhile, near Lukianytsia, the frontline positions of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps are facing a shortage of drinking water and fuel for generators due to the refusal of personnel to perform special missions.

Recall

