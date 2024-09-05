The enemy continues assault operations in Vovchansk, combat engagements continue in Starytsia - OTU “Kharkiv” on the situation in the region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218332 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163767 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159266 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145668 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209206 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112676 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196531 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105229 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 90543 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107829 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104670 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 78367 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 64195 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218340 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222908 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210593 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The enemy continues assault operations in Vovchansk, combat engagements continue in Starytsia - OTU “Kharkiv” on the situation in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15557 views

In Kharkiv region, the occupants are conducting assault operations in Vovchansk and Starytsia. There were 2 firefights, 1 missile attack, 35 kamikaze drone attacks, and 407 attacks on Ukrainian positions over the day.

No significant changes in the Kharkiv region: the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings in Vovchansk and Starytsia. In addition, the invaders are trying to evacuate the casualties.

UNN writes with reference to the official TG channel of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group.

Details

Operational situation in the Kharkiv sector, as of 10:00 a.m. on September 5, 2024.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings. It is conducting aerial reconnaissance of the city's districts to detect units of the Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 2 firefights in the area of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Over the past day, 2 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also launched 1 missile attack and 35 kamikaze drone attacks. The occupants fired 407 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces 

- informs the press service of the Kharkiv Regional State Enterprise.

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy is evacuating casualties and taking logistical support measures.

Ukraine's defense forces are adequately responding to the actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Meanwhile, near Lukianytsia, the frontline positions of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps are facing a shortage of drinking water and fuel for generators due to the refusal of personnel to perform special missions.

Recall

A 19-year-old volunteer was injured by shelling during evacuation in Vovchansk.

Enemy remotely mined roads in Hlyboke area, personnel rotation in Vovchansk - OTU “Kharkiv”03.09.24, 09:55 • 16969 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

