Enemy remotely mined roads in Hlyboke area, personnel rotation in Vovchansk - OTU “Kharkiv”

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121360 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154246 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200725 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112502 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189167 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105148 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57075 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 67896 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 39913 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 97600 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76528 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203294 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200725 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189167 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215791 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203733 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26433 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150976 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150171 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154196 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145080 views
Enemy remotely mined roads in Hlyboke area, personnel rotation in Vovchansk - OTU “Kharkiv”

Enemy remotely mined roads in Hlyboke area, personnel rotation in Vovchansk - OTU “Kharkiv”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16969 views

The occupants remotely mined the roads near Hlyboke and conducted a rotation in Vovchansk. Five combat engagements took place over the day, the enemy lost 63 servicemen and 68 pieces of equipment.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian occupiers who are trying to advance. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields in certain areas. This is stated in the report of the OTU "Kharkiv" as of 9:30 a.m. on September 3, UNN reports .

Details

According to the OTU "Kharkiv", in the area of settlement Hlyboke, the arrival of an engineering unit to the frontline positions of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division was observed. Remote mining of roads by the enemy was also observed.

Near Lukianytsi , the enemy focused its main efforts on preventing the loss of the position. He is conducting engineering work at the positions and setting up a communication system. At the frontline positions of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps, enemy personnel refuse to perform their tasks.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings. He is conducting aerial reconnaissance and establishing a communication system. He conducted an internal rotation of the personnel of the 82nd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division of the 6th Army, replenished ammunition.

In the area of settlement Tykhyne , the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of the area using UAVs.

Ukrainian General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 197 combat engagements in the last day, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector is the most intense03.09.24, 09:34 • 15631 view

Over the past day, 5 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also launched 2 missile attacks, 5 air strikes using 7 UAVs, and 21 strikes by kamikaze drones. The occupants fired 388 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, there has been one firefight in the area of Vovchansk.

Ukraine's defense forces are adequately responding to the actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 63 creatures, of which 21 were irreversible, and 42 were sanitary.

In addition, the enemy lost 68 units of weapons and military equipment in this area, including a tank, 4 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 6 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment, and 53 UAVs.

In addition, 49 shelters for personnel were reportedly destroyed.

Occupants lost 1,360 troops and 10 tanks in one day03.09.24, 07:16 • 25465 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising