Enemy remotely mined roads in Hlyboke area, personnel rotation in Vovchansk - OTU “Kharkiv”

In the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian occupiers who are trying to advance. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields in certain areas. This is stated in the report of the OTU "Kharkiv" as of 9:30 a.m. on September 3, UNN reports .

Details

According to the OTU "Kharkiv", in the area of settlement Hlyboke, the arrival of an engineering unit to the frontline positions of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division was observed. Remote mining of roads by the enemy was also observed.

Near Lukianytsi , the enemy focused its main efforts on preventing the loss of the position. He is conducting engineering work at the positions and setting up a communication system. At the frontline positions of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps, enemy personnel refuse to perform their tasks.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings. He is conducting aerial reconnaissance and establishing a communication system. He conducted an internal rotation of the personnel of the 82nd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division of the 6th Army, replenished ammunition.

In the area of settlement Tykhyne , the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of the area using UAVs.

Over the past day, 5 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also launched 2 missile attacks, 5 air strikes using 7 UAVs, and 21 strikes by kamikaze drones. The occupants fired 388 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, there has been one firefight in the area of Vovchansk.

Ukraine's defense forces are adequately responding to the actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 63 creatures, of which 21 were irreversible, and 42 were sanitary.

In addition, the enemy lost 68 units of weapons and military equipment in this area, including a tank, 4 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 6 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment, and 53 UAVs.

In addition, 49 shelters for personnel were reportedly destroyed.

