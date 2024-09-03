Ukrainian General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 197 combat engagements in the last day, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector is the most intense

There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kurakhove, Vremivsk and Kupyansk sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 3, UNN reports .

According to the updated information, the enemy launched three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas yesterday, using 33 missiles, and 68 air strikes, dropping 77 UAVs. In addition, it made over 3,900 attacks, including 139 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons. In addition, an artillery system and two pontoon ferries were hit.

In the Kharkiv sector , five firefights took place near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , 23 combat engagements took place. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

In the Northern sector, our troops stopped seven enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Ivan-Daryivka and Spirne.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector . Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assault operations near Klishchiyivka, Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 18 engagements took place, in particular near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector , our defenders repelled 56 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 39 enemy attacks near Ukrayinske, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Halytsynivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders conducted 21 offensives near Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Prechystivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions the situation remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Occupants lost 1,360 troops and 10 tanks in one day