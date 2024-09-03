Ukrainian General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 197 combat engagements in the last day, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector is the most intense

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129681 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165757 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160558 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198360 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109808 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106696 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 91209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82691 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52130 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198362 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224673 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212290 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52130 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82691 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155051 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154000 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157896 views
Actual
Ukrainian General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 197 combat engagements in the last day, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector is the most intense

Ukrainian General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 197 combat engagements in the last day, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector is the most intense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15632 views

Over the past day, 197 combat engagements were registered. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Vremivske and Kupyanske sectors, with the enemy launching 68 air strikes and firing over 3,900 times.

There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kurakhove, Vremivsk and Kupyansk sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 3, UNN reports

According to the updated information, the enemy launched three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas yesterday, using 33 missiles, and 68 air strikes, dropping 77 UAVs. In addition, it made over 3,900 attacks, including 139 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons. In addition, an artillery system and two pontoon ferries were hit.

In the Kharkiv sector , five firefights took place near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , 23 combat engagements took place. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

In the Northern sector, our troops stopped seven enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Ivan-Daryivka and Spirne.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector . Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assault operations near Klishchiyivka, Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, 18 engagements took place, in particular near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector , our defenders repelled 56 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 39 enemy attacks near Ukrayinske, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Halytsynivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders conducted 21 offensives near Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Prechystivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions the situation remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Occupants lost 1,360 troops and 10 tanks in one day03.09.24, 07:16 • 25466 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising