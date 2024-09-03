Occupants lost 1,360 troops and 10 tanks in one day

During the day, the invaders lost 1360 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Terrorist combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/03/24:

- Personnel: 618960 (+1360).

- Tanks: 8611 (+10).

- Armored combat vehicles: 16821 (+35).

- Artillery systems: 17664 (+18).

- RSVP: 1177.

- Air defense means: 940.

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14537 (+36).

- Cruise missiles: 2578 (+21).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 23972 (+47).

- Special equipment: 3002 (+9).

Information is being clarified.

