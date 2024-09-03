Occupants lost 1,360 troops and 10 tanks in one day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the losses of the invaders over the past day. The losses include 1360 soldiers, 10 tanks, 35 armored vehicles and other equipment.
During the day, the invaders lost 1360 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/03/24:
- Personnel: 618960 (+1360).
- Tanks: 8611 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 16821 (+35).
- Artillery systems: 17664 (+18).
- RSVP: 1177.
- Air defense means: 940.
- Airplanes: 368.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14537 (+36).
- Cruise missiles: 2578 (+21).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 23972 (+47).
- Special equipment: 3002 (+9).
Information is being clarified.
Ukrainian General Staff: 175 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector02.09.24, 23:54 • 21606 views