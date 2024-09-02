Ukrainian General Staff: 175 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 175 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline. The situation remains the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove and Vremivsk sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The invaders launched two strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 30 missiles, and 56 air strikes, dropping 61 drones. In addition, they used 498 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,800 times at the positions of our troops and settlements - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv sector: 4 firefights near Vovchansk. However, one hostile attack is still ongoing.

In Kupyanske: occupants fired near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Thus, 15 battles are over, 4 are still ongoing.

In Limanske: the invaders stormed near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove. Eight attacks were repelled, ten are ongoing.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Ivan-Daryivka and Spirne. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector: 8 battles took place, in particular near Klishchiyivka, Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In Toretske: there were 17 firefights. The occupants stormed near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and Nelipivka. Four enemy attacks are currently underway.

In Pokrovske: 55 clashes took place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 48 offensives, seven are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: the enemy fired 25 times near Ukrayinske, Heorhiivka and Kostyantynivka. Nineteen combat engagements were completed, 6 are still ongoing.

In the Vremivske sector: the aggressor made 20 attempts to attack near Vodyane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Prechystivka. Two occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In Prydniprovske: the invaders were defeated, having attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice.

General Staff: 182 combat engagements in 24 hours, one third in the Pokrovsk sector