Ukrainian General Staff: 175 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129681 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165757 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160558 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198360 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109808 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106696 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 91209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82691 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52130 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198362 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224673 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212290 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52130 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82691 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155051 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154000 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157896 views
Actual
Ukrainian General Staff: 175 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

Ukrainian General Staff: 175 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21607 views

Over the last day, 175 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske sectors, where the enemy launched numerous attacks.

Since the beginning of the day, 175 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline. The situation remains the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove and Vremivsk sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The invaders launched two strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 30 missiles, and 56 air strikes, dropping 61 drones. In addition, they used 498 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,800 times at the positions of our troops and settlements

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv sector: 4 firefights near Vovchansk. However, one hostile attack is still ongoing.

In Kupyanske: occupants fired near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Thus, 15 battles are over, 4 are still ongoing.

In Limanske: the invaders stormed near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove. Eight attacks were repelled, ten are ongoing.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Ivan-Daryivka and Spirne. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector: 8 battles took place, in particular near Klishchiyivka, Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In Toretske: there were 17 firefights. The occupants stormed near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and Nelipivka. Four enemy attacks are currently underway.

In Pokrovske:  55 clashes took place in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 48 offensives, seven are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: the enemy fired 25 times near Ukrayinske, Heorhiivka and Kostyantynivka. Nineteen combat engagements were completed, 6 are still ongoing.

In the Vremivske sector: the aggressor made 20 attempts to attack near Vodyane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Prechystivka. Two occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In Prydniprovske: the invaders were defeated, having attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice.

General Staff: 182 combat engagements in 24 hours, one third in the Pokrovsk sector02.09.24, 08:58 • 25217 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

Contact us about advertising