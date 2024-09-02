General Staff: 182 combat engagements in 24 hours, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 59047 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 70137 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 42459 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 99958 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 78871 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203912 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201030 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189426 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216032 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203962 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 2599 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27570 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151070 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150260 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154281 views
General Staff: 182 combat engagements in 24 hours, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 182 combat engagements in 24 hours, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25215 views

There were 182 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 4 missile and 71 air strikes, firing over 4,500 times. The Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region continues.

Over the past day, 182 combat engagements took place on the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the operation in the Kursk region continues, the General Staff reported in its morning report for September 2, UNN reports.

In total, 182 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 19 missiles, as well as 71 air strikes, including 91 drones. In addition, they fired more than 4,500 times at the settlements and positions of our troops, 141 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and two enemy air defense facilities.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions, with a total of seven combat engagements. The fighting took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk sector, 16 hostile attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 18 times. They tried to advance near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times near Andriivka, Klishchiyivka, Mayske and Markove. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 20 attacks near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 63 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was in the area of Novohrodivka, the enemy actively used aviation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsky sector, according to the updated information, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka.

No active enemy offensives were registered in the Huliaypilsky and Orikhiv sectors over the last day.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, two attempts by the occupiers to seize our positions were unsuccessful.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces

- said the General Staff.

Plus 1350 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses02.09.24, 07:03 • 32608 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

