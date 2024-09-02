General Staff: 182 combat engagements in 24 hours, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the past day, 182 combat engagements took place on the frontline, one third of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the operation in the Kursk region continues, the General Staff reported in its morning report for September 2, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 19 missiles, as well as 71 air strikes, including 91 drones. In addition, they fired more than 4,500 times at the settlements and positions of our troops, 141 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and two enemy air defense facilities.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions, with a total of seven combat engagements. The fighting took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk sector, 16 hostile attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 18 times. They tried to advance near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times near Andriivka, Klishchiyivka, Mayske and Markove. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 20 attacks near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 63 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was in the area of Novohrodivka, the enemy actively used aviation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsky sector, according to the updated information, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Makarivka.

No active enemy offensives were registered in the Huliaypilsky and Orikhiv sectors over the last day.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, two attempts by the occupiers to seize our positions were unsuccessful.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces - said the General Staff.

