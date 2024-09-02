Plus 1350 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 617 600 people, 8601 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to September 2, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 617,600 (+1300) people,
- tanks - 8601 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 16786 (+26) units,
- artillery systems - 17646 (+10) units,
- MLRS - 1177 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 940 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 368 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14537 (+30) units,
- cruise missiles - 2557 (+0) units,
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23925 (+44) units,
- special equipment - 2993 (+2) units.
