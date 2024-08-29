Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 182 combat engagements in the frontline: tense situation in several sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129521 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134700 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221908 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165568 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146113 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112727 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198201 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 100136 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109605 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106488 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 89952 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 80675 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221868 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212115 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 50994 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 80675 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154933 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153880 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157779 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 182 combat engagements in the frontline: tense situation in several sectors

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 182 combat engagements in the frontline: tense situation in several sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27381 views

There were 182 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske, Kupyanske, Kurakhove and Toretske sectors, where the enemy is actively attacking Ukrainian positions.

There were 182 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense, however, the enemy is actively attacking at the Kupyansk, Kurakhove and Toretsk  directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the terrorist state launched 2 missile strikes and 61 air strikes, dropping 66 UAVs. In addition, the invaders used 516 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired about 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: occupants 2 stormed in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy.

In Kupyanske: The enemy attacked 23 times near the settlements of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka  and Kruglyakivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 attacks.

In Limanske: enemy troops attacked 13 times in the areas of six different settlements. The largest number of combat engagements took place near Druzhelyubivka and Novosadove, three and four respectively.

In Siverske: the enemy stormed 4 times in the areas of Bilohorivka and Spirne Fighting continues.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 militants' attacks near Hryhorivka, as well as in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka without air support.

In Toretsk: occupants attacked 20 times near New York, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Druzhba - 15 engagements have already been completed. Fighting continues near New York and Nelipivka.

In Pokrovske: the aggressor attacked 59 times in the areas of Novohrodivka and Hrodivka.

In Kurakhove: 30 hostile attacks took place. Half of them are ongoing.

In Vremivske: the aggressor attacked 6 times in the direction of Vuhledar, near Vodiane and Kostyantynivka.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

In the Gulyaypillia and Prydniprovske sectors: there were no offensives. 

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 111, occupants are active in three sectors28.08.24, 17:15 • 19775 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

Contact us about advertising