There were 182 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense, however, the enemy is actively attacking at the Kupyansk, Kurakhove and Toretsk directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the information, the terrorist state launched 2 missile strikes and 61 air strikes, dropping 66 UAVs. In addition, the invaders used 516 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired about 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In Kharkiv: occupants 2 stormed in the areas of Vovchansk and Liptsy.

In Kupyanske: The enemy attacked 23 times near the settlements of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Kruglyakivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 attacks.

In Limanske: enemy troops attacked 13 times in the areas of six different settlements. The largest number of combat engagements took place near Druzhelyubivka and Novosadove, three and four respectively.

In Siverske: the enemy stormed 4 times in the areas of Bilohorivka and Spirne Fighting continues.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 militants' attacks near Hryhorivka, as well as in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka without air support.

In Toretsk: occupants attacked 20 times near New York, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Druzhba - 15 engagements have already been completed. Fighting continues near New York and Nelipivka.

In Pokrovske: the aggressor attacked 59 times in the areas of Novohrodivka and Hrodivka.

In Kurakhove: 30 hostile attacks took place. Half of them are ongoing.

In Vremivske: the aggressor attacked 6 times in the direction of Vuhledar, near Vodiane and Kostyantynivka.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

In the Gulyaypillia and Prydniprovske sectors: there were no offensives.

